Man Charged With Stabbing CTA Employee, Injuring Police Officer on Loop Platform

A man has been charged with stabbing a CTA employee and injuring a Chicago Police officer on a train platform in the Loop Sunday evening.

The employee was responding to an altercation in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, when Albert Burage, 39, stabbed him with a knife around 5:45 p.m., police said. He then grabbed a blunt object and struck an officer in the back.

The CTA employee, 44, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital and stabilized.

Burage was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated battery of a transit employee, according to Chicago police.

He was due in bond court Tuesday.