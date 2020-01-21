west town

Man Charged with Stabbing 74-Year-Old Father During Argument in West Town

Michael Tate was expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday, officials said

Chicago Police

A man is charged with murder after his 74-year-old father was stabbed to death Sunday during a family argument in West Town.

Michael Tate, 38, faces a count of first-degree murder in the death of 74-year-old James Tate, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The family was arguing in a bedroom about 8:50 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when a man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed James Tate in the chest and arms, authorities said.

Local

Jonathan Toews 2 mins ago

Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith Reportedly Involved in Skirmish at Blackhawks Practice

Chicago news 3 hours ago

The Rundown: Boys Recovering, Amtrak Controversy, Amazon Palm Scanner

James Tate was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital at 9:55 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy released Monday found he died of multiple sharp force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide. He lived in the same block where he was stabbed.

Michael Tate, of the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, allegedly tried to flee the home but was arrested, police said. A knife was recovered at the scene.

A law enforcement source said the two were father and son.

Michael Tate is due for a bail hearing on Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

west townStabbingTri-TaylorMichael Tate
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us