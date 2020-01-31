Man Charged With Shooting Undercover Cop Who Witnessed Murder

A man is facing multiple felony charges including murder after a shooting incident that left one person dead and a Chicago police officer injured on the city's West Side on Wednesday.

Walter Johnson, 35, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery - all felonies, Chicago police said Friday.

Authorities said the charges stemmed from a fatal shooting, subsequent pursuit and the shooting of an officer on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Johnson was arrested at around 2:33 p.m. Wednesday after officers identified him as the suspect who fatally shot a 26-year-old man in 0-100 block of South Karlov Avenue in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

An officer in an undercover vehicle near the scene at the time of the shooting followed Johnson's pickup truck, according to police. Authorities said when Johnson realized he was being followed near the intersection of Madison and Karlov, he stopped the truck, got out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the officer in the wrist.

Johnson then fled the scene in the truck, according to police, who said another officer began to take the wounded officer to Stroger Hospital. While en route, officials said the injured officer spotted the truck of the man who had shot him, and the transporting officer asked him if he wanted to continue to the hospital or to pursue the suspect.

According to interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck said the injured officer then gave the go-ahead to go after Johnson.

"While en route to the hospital, the officer and the transporting unit observed the offender in the pickup truck," Beck said. "The officer who was driving the vehicle asked the injured officer - who at this point had been shot - if he wanted to go to the hospital or apprehend the offender. He said to apprehend the offender."

Johnson eventually crashed his vehicle into a stationary object and fled the scene on foot, according to police, who said he was quickly taken into custody.

The wounded officer was eventually taken to an area hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Johnson is expected to appear in court on Friday.