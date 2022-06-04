Man Charged With Shooting U.S. Marshal, K-9 Dog While Serving Arrest Warrant on Northwest Side

A man was accused of shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after allegedly shooting the U.S. marshal and his K-9, Chicago police said.

He was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, officials said.

He was scheduled for bond court Saturday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He allegedly opened fire around 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue as the marshal was serving a warrant, police said.

The marshal rushed the wounded K-9 to the MedVet Chicago clinic about 3 miles east near Belmont and California avenues, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The marshal, from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, then realized he had been shot in his hand and an ambulance was called, but he declined to be taken to a hospital, Langford said. The dog’s condition was not released.