Man Charged With Shooting Buyer During Drug Deal Near Huntley

A man has been charged with robbing and shooting another man during a drug deal earlier this week near northwest suburban Huntley.

Kyle Anthony Campbell, 22, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, all felonies, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

About 6 p.m. Monday, the 22-year-old victim and another person went to a home on Powers Road in an unincorporated area near Huntley to buy about $200 worth of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Inside the home, Campbell took the man’s money and told him to leave without giving him the pot, authorities said. They got into a fight, which ended with Campbell shooting the man twice in his lower extremities.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Campbell and the U.S. Marshalls Great Lakes Region Task Force took him into custody about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near I-90 and Randall Road in Elgin, according to the sheriff’s office.

He remains in custody at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $500,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 14.