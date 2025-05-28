Chicago Violence

Man charged with shooting at people from sidewalk grate in Chicago's Loop

The man allegedly entered a CTA restricted area near the State and Lake Red Line stop before firing shots upward through a metal grate

By Sun-Times Wire

Metal grate on sidewalk

A man is expected in court Wednesday, facing several felony charges after allegedly shooting at people from underneath a sidewalk grate in the Loop, Chicago police said.

Rayvon Savary, 24, was arrested an hour after the Monday incident in the 100 block of North State Street and charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, police said. Savary was also cited for trespassing on CTA property, among other charges.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers identified Savary as the man who allegedly entered a CTA restricted area near the State and Lake Red Line stop at 8:07 a.m. Monday morning before firing shots upward through a metal grate at two men walking on the sidewalk on State Street, police said.

A weapon was recovered, officials said.

Savary, of Chicago, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us