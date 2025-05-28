Man charged with shooting at people from sidewalk grate in Chicago's Loop

A man is expected in court Wednesday, facing several felony charges after allegedly shooting at people from underneath a sidewalk grate in the Loop, Chicago police said.

Rayvon Savary, 24, was arrested an hour after the Monday incident in the 100 block of North State Street and charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, police said. Savary was also cited for trespassing on CTA property, among other charges.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers identified Savary as the man who allegedly entered a CTA restricted area near the State and Lake Red Line stop at 8:07 a.m. Monday morning before firing shots upward through a metal grate at two men walking on the sidewalk on State Street, police said.

A weapon was recovered, officials said.

Savary, of Chicago, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.