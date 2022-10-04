Roseland

Man Charged With Shooting 7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Heading to Church With Family

The boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while sitting inside his family's car

A man has been charged with shooting and seriously wounding a 7-year-old who was headed to church over the weekend on the Far South Side.

Kentrell Gayden, 22, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges in the shooting near 108th and State streets around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Legend Barr, 7, and his family were headed to church when they saw someone “rummaging” through one of their parked cars, according to Chicago Deputy Police Chief Larry Snelling.

Someone tried to follow the suspect, but he turned and opened fire, Snelling said. A bullet entered the family’s car and struck Legend in his leg.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gayden was arrested less than an hour later by officers who were flooding the area in response to other shootings over the two previous days.

Legend’s mother, Keshawana Barr, started a GoFundMe campaign to cover moving expenses and medical bills. On the GoFundMe page, Barr wrote that the suspect broke into her grandmother’s car and then “shot our car multiple times with a rifle.”

Barr said the shooting left Legend with a shattered femur, and his lengthy recovery will require her to take a leave from work.

Local

COVID Variant Tracker 12 mins ago

BA.5 Cases Continue Decline as Other Omicron Subvariants Increase Across U.S.

sania khan 22 mins ago

Family of TikToker Sania Khan Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Gayden was scheduled to appear in central bond court Wednesday.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Roselandchicago crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us