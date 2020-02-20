River North

Man Charged with Sex Assault of Toddler in River North

A 34-year-old has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago Police

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl Monday in the restroom of a North Loop restaurant.

Christopher Puente faces a felony charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, Chicago police said.

About 1 a.m. Wednesday, Puente allegedly refused to leave a business in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street and was arrested for trespassing, police said. While investigating, officers recognized him as being the man pictured in a recently circulated community alert, asking for help identifying a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl Monday at a restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street.

Puente remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

