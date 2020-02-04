Man Charged With Robbing Dates With Stun Gun in Downtown Chicago Hotels

A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged with robbing dates with a stun gun after arranging over dating apps to meet in downtown hotel rooms.

Davion Johnson is charged with a felony count each of armed robbery and robbery, and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to Chicago police.

Johnson was arrested Monday in connection to three robberies: on Jan. 23, Nov. 6. and Nov. 5, police said.

Police issued a community alert last week warning of a pattern of at least four robberies of older men in hotel rooms, including a 60-year-old man was attacked with a stun gun on Jan. 6 but refused to press charges.

Johnson was due for a bail hearing Tuesday afternoon.