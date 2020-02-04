Chicago

Man Charged With Robbing Dates With Stun Gun in Downtown Chicago Hotels

Police issued a community alert last week warning of a pattern of at least four robberies of older men in hotel rooms, including a 60-year-old man

Chicago Police

Davion Johnson

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged with robbing dates with a stun gun after arranging over dating apps to meet in downtown hotel rooms.

Davion Johnson is charged with a felony count each of armed robbery and robbery, and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to Chicago police.

Johnson was arrested Monday in connection to three robberies: on Jan. 23, Nov. 6. and Nov. 5, police said.

Local

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Chicago’s Weather Forecast: Blustery and Colder

Chicago news 2 hours ago

The Rundown: Sickness Closes School, Portillo’s Bus, Texting While Walking

Police issued a community alert last week warning of a pattern of at least four robberies of older men in hotel rooms, including a 60-year-old man was attacked with a stun gun on Jan. 6 but refused to press charges.

Johnson was due for a bail hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

ChicagoDowntown Chicago hotelsStun Gun robberies
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us