Man Charged With Reckless Homicide in Summer Hit-and-Run That Killed Woman Near Wrigley Field

A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide after a hit-and-run crash near Wrigley Field claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman earlier this summer.

According to police, Brett Dimick, 30, was arrested on Monday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue in connection with the death of Sophie Allen.

Authorities say that Allen and her friend Nahiomy Alvarez were walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Addison and Fremont in Wrigleyville on Aug. 14 when a speeding gold SUV jumped the curb and struck them.

The driver of the SUV then fled the scene, surveillance video showed.

Alvarez suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises, and Allen was killed in the crash.

Dimick has been charged with a felony count of reckless homicide, along with felony counts of failure to report an accident resulting in death and failure to report an accident resulting in injury.

According to Alvarez, Allen was in Chicago visiting friends at the time of the tragedy.

“She was so funny, so positive,” she said. “It’s unbelievable. I don’t know why I am here and she is not. It feels really unfair.”

