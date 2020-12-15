Aurora

Man Charged With Reckless Homicide, Aggravated DUI in Fatal Aurora Crash

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A suburban man is facing felony charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI after allegedly losing control of his car and crashing into a tree earlier this week.

According to Aurora police, officers were called to the intersection of Mountain Street and Austin Avenue following reports of a one-car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had apparently lost control on the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Officers on scene found the driver of the vehicle, who they allege is 35-year-old Gustavo Gutierrez-Aguilar, struggling to walk outside of the vehicle and struggling to maintain his balance. Officers say they smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath, and he was transported to an area hospital.

Officers also found a man inside the vehicle in the passenger’s seat. The man was also hospitalized, but he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Gutierrez-Aguilar faces seven felony counts, including six counts of aggravated DUI and a felony count of reckless homicide. He was taken into custody by police after being treated for his injuries.

