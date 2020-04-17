Man Charged with Punching Nurse on CTA Bus in Loop

A man has been charged with attacking a nurse earlier this month on a CTA bus in the Loop.

Quindrell Yarbrough, 29, was riding the bus about 6:30 p.m. April 1 in the first block of South Michigan Avenue when he punched the 31-year-old woman in the eye, according to Chicago police.

He got off the bus and ran away, police said. The nurse declined medical treatment at the scene.

Investigators identified Yarbrough as the suspect and arrested him about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in Bronzeville, police said.

He is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and is due to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday, according to police.