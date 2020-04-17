The Loop

Man Charged with Punching Nurse on CTA Bus in Loop

The 29-year-old is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery in a public place

Chicago Police Department

Quindrell Yabrough

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man has been charged with attacking a nurse earlier this month on a CTA bus in the Loop.

Quindrell Yarbrough, 29, was riding the bus about 6:30 p.m. April 1 in the first block of South Michigan Avenue when he punched the 31-year-old woman in the eye, according to Chicago police.

He got off the bus and ran away, police said. The nurse declined medical treatment at the scene.

Local

coronavirus Mar 21

NBC 5 Hosts Making a Difference Donation Drive Benefiting the United Way

coronavirus 14 mins ago

19th Employee Contracts Coronavirus at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Investigators identified Yarbrough as the suspect and arrested him about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in Bronzeville, police said.

He is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and is due to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday, according to police.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

The LoopChicago Police DepartmentLoopCTA bus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us