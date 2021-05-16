Man Charged With Placing Fake Pipe Bomb on Edgewater Sidewalk

A 57-year-old has been charged with placing a fake pipe bomb on an Edgewater sidewalk.

James Clark, 57, turned himself in to authorities Friday morning and was charged with one felony count of terrorism and false threat, according to Chicago police.

Clark allegedly placed a pipe bomb on the sidewalk at 1120 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, police said.

The pipe bomb was described as a cylinder with duct tape at both ends and a wick on one end, police said. The device was determined to be a hoax, police said.

Police did not release any additional information.