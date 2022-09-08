Man Charged With Murdering 2 in Highland Park Apartment to Appear in Bond Court

A 45-year-old man is in Lake County bond court Thursday as he faces charges of first-degree murder after two people were found dead inside his unit at a Highland Park apartment complex Wednesday morning.

According to Highland Park police, officers on Wednesday were responding to a wellness check at The Albion apartment building, located at 1850 Green Bay Road. Upon arriving at the unit, officers found blood under the door before forcing entry into the apartment, officials said.

Two people inside were pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released their names and causes of death.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was no threat to the public, police said, and city officials are working with the on-site property manager of the complex to provide support to tenants who live in the building.

Barry Goldberg, 45, was identified as a person-of-interest in the case, and later Wednesday he was officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.