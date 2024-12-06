Man charged with murder in deadly Lincoln Park shooting: Police

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old suburban man in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood last week, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said 35-year-old John Conway faces a first-degree murder charge after he turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning.

He is expected to appear in court Friday.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 near the heavily-trafficked intersection of North Clark Street and West Fullerton Avenue, after a man approached a group of individuals and an altercation ensued.

During the altercation, one person fired shots, striking a 34-year-old man in the chest before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim, later identified as Alexander Nesteruk, of Wheaton, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Six days later, Nesteruk was pronounced dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

A witness reported the victim in the shooting was acting erratic prior to shots being fired.

"He's jumping in the middle of traffic, hitting cars, punching cars," Aileen Nieves told NBC Chicago.

Nieves said the shooting took place when Nesteruk appeared to attack Conway, who ultimately walked away from the scene after opening fire.

On Tuesday, CPD released video and images of a person with suspected involvement in the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Video from police of the person of interest showed a man wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and a black shoulder bag, walking on the sidewalk.

Chicago police said Conway lived less and half a mile from where the shooting took place.

According to police, an investigation remains ongoing.