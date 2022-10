A man was charged in a stabbing that left one dead and another wounded last month in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, police said.

Obie Cornelious, 49, was charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested Friday, Chicago police said.

He allegedly fatally stabbed Shikita Carr, 45, and critically wounded a 40-year-old man Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street.

Cornelious is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.