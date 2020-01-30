Man Charged With Murder in 2017 Death of Woman Found in Garbage Bin

Authorities said a man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the 2017 murder of a woman whose body was found in a garbage container on Chicago's South Side.

Arthur Hilliard, 52, was taken into custody at around in the 500 block of South Cicero Avenue in the city's South Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said Hilliard, of the 2400 block of West Lexington Street in Lawndale, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Diamond Turner.

On March 3, 2017, a garbage collector dumping trash in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue found the body of 21-year-old Turner, who lived about a block from where she was found in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to police.

Further details on the case were not immediately available. Hilliard was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, officials said.