Man charged with murder, arson after garage fire led to collapse that killed Chicago fire captain

Charles Green, of Chicago, was charged with two felony murder counts and felony aggravated arson

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder and arson after a garage fire led to a collapse that killed a Chicago fire captain.

Charles Green, of Chicago, was charged with two felony murder counts and felony aggravated arson, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said Green was arrested Wednesday afternoon, accused of starting a fire on the city's West Side that killed Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer. Meyer was a 28-year-veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, according to officials.

Green was taken into custody "within hours of the fire" that led to Meyer's death, police said. The fire department had earlier reported an investigation revealed the fire was caused by “ignition of contents of a trash bin by human action.”

Meyer, 54, leaves behind a wife, three daughters and a son, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

"He spent most of his career on the West Side of Chicago in busy firehouses, doing what he loved to do," Nance-Holt said. "We go to work every day and we never know if we're going to come home. This is what he loved to do and he was really good at it."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called Meyer "a hero, courageous, brave and bold."

"This is a tremendous loss for the Meyer family, for the Chicago Fire Department and the entire city of Chicago... this is truly a remarkable testament of those who love this city and those who are willing to pay this sacrifice to keep us all safe," he said.

A wake and funeral are set to take place for Meyer next week.

Green was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Friday.

