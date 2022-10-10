Chicago Loop

Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting Outside Loop Nightclub

POLICE SIREN 22
NBC 10

A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man during a fight outside a Loop nightclub on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, 23-year-old Devontrell Turnipseed has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying, which occurred in the 400 block of South Wells on Sunday morning.

Police allege that Turnipseed got into a fight with a 38-year-old man outside of a club at approximately 1:36 a.m.

During that altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a weapon and shot the other individual in the chest. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police were able to detain the suspect at the scene, and he was charged with murder on Monday.

Turnipseed will appear before a judge on Tuesday for a bond hearing, according to Chicago police.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Loop
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us