Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting Outside Loop Nightclub

A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man during a fight outside a Loop nightclub on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, 23-year-old Devontrell Turnipseed has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying, which occurred in the 400 block of South Wells on Sunday morning.

Police allege that Turnipseed got into a fight with a 38-year-old man outside of a club at approximately 1:36 a.m.

During that altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a weapon and shot the other individual in the chest. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were able to detain the suspect at the scene, and he was charged with murder on Monday.

Turnipseed will appear before a judge on Tuesday for a bond hearing, according to Chicago police.