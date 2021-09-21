Man Charged With Misdemeanor in Uptown Attack on Ald. Cappleman

A man faces a misdemeanor charge after allegedly attacking Ald. James Cappleman (46th) when the alderman responded to a resident’s text about “a group of intoxicated individuals.”

Tony Landers, 58, struck the North Side alderman on the head with a blunt object Saturday night on Racine near Leland, three blocks north of his ward office, Chicago police said.

Cappleman refused medical attention and said his injuries were “very minor.” Cappleman said he approached Landers after an upset resident texted him about a group of intoxicated people at the corner.

Cappleman said he knew Landers and had met with him several times before to discuss the man’s problems.

Landers was arrested after the attack and charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault/public property. He was given a court date in late October and released from custody.

Cappleman has been attacked at least two other times while in office.

In 2012, Cappleman said a career criminal who’s been arrested more than 440 times charged at him with a knife. Two months earlier, an Uptown woman allegedly pushed him into the street after he swept up bread crumbs she was feeding to pigeons.