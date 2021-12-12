Man Charged With Forcing CTA Bus Driver to Take Occupied Bus to Off-Route Location at Gunpoint

A man has been charged with hijacking a CTA bus at gunpoint and forcing the driver to take him to an off-route location in West Englewood.

Maurice Lowry allegedly boarded a CTA bus Wednesday night with a gun and demanded the driver take him to an off-route location, Chicago police said.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, complied for a couple of blocks before Lowry allegedly ordered her to pull over, police said.

He then exited and continued walking, according to police.

Lowry was arrested about 20 minutes later in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road, police said.

He faces one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.