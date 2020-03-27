Eisenhower Expressway

Man Charged With Firing Shots on Eisenhower Expressway

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fired shots at another vehicle Wednesday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Tyshon Thompson, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Illinois State Police said.

Thompson allegedly shot at a woman’s vehicle about 10:35 p.m. on Interstate 290 east of Austin Avenue, state police said. The woman, 29, was injured by debris caused by the shooting, while her passenger, a 19-year-old man, was uninjured.

Thompson is due in bond court Friday.

