Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Ex-Girlfriend Outside of North Chicago Apartment

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman during a domestic dispute Monday in suburban North Chicago.

Officers were called for reports of gunfire about 6:40 p.m. at an apartment in the first block of Prairie View Court and found a 47-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Montreal Porter, 48, who had previously been in a relationship with the woman was charged with her murder, the sheriff’s office said.

The two were arguing in their home when the woman attempted to run from Porter and fell outside the apartment complex where he allegedly shot her multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she died of her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

She was identified as Glenda Cramer-Cayson, the Lake County coroner’s office said. An autopsy confirmed she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Porter remains held at the Lake County Jail on $3 million bail.