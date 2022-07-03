Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 17-Year-Old Girl in South Lawndale

A man was charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in South Lawndale.

Anthony Heredia, 19, was charged with first degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

Heredia allegedly approached Tierra Franklin on a bike and fatally shot her near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue July 1, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Just after 3 p.m., Franklin was struck in the torso by gunfire and went to St. Anthony Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.