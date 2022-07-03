South Lawndale

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 17-Year-Old Girl in South Lawndale

blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Getty Images

A man was charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in South Lawndale.

Anthony Heredia, 19, was charged with first degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

Heredia allegedly approached Tierra Franklin on a bike and fatally shot her near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue July 1, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Just after 3 p.m., Franklin was struck in the torso by gunfire and went to St. Anthony Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

South Lawndalelawndale shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us