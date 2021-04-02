Man Charged With Fatal Shooting of 11-Year-Old Girl at Chicago Gas Station, Police Say

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet at a Chicago gas station last month and died three weeks later, authorities said Friday.

Marcus Starkey, of the 9600 block of South Crandon Avenue in Chicago, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, all felonies, Chicago police said in a statement.

Attorney information for Starkey and further details on how investigators identified him were not immediately available.

He was extradited from Minnesota to Chicago and taken into custody by the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force at O'Hare Airport on Thursday, officials said, identifying him as the person authorities say shot two people at a gas station last month, killing an 11-year-old girl.

The shooting took place at around 10:50 p.m. on March 1 at a gas station in the 100 block of West 127th Street in the city's West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

Authorities said at the time that a man, who police initially identified as a 19-year-old but said Friday was 18 years old, was leaving the store of the gas station when someone fired shots at him, striking him in the groin area.

The man returned fire, but no one was hit, officials said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

An 11-year-old girl who was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle parked at a gas pump was shot in the face with a stray bullet, police said. She did not appear to be the intended target of the shooting, according to police.

Officials said she was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She died on March 22, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, who identified her as Ny-Andrea Dyer, of Richton Park.

Ny-Andrea’s mother said last month that her daughter was going home to complete her homework when she was shot, and that the bullet traveled from her face into her lungs.