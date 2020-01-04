Steger

Man Charged With Fatal New Year’s Day Stabbing in Steger

The man was charged with two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing

A Steger man is accused of stabbing another man to death during a fight on New Year’s Day in the south suburb.

Richard Proctor, 25, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for Wednesday’s stabbing, Will County court records show.

Ryan Connell, 28, was found dead with multiple stab wounds about 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Chicago Road, police said.

Local

Calumet Heights 6 mins ago

Firefighter, 3 Others Hurt in Calumet Heights Blaze

Wauconda 45 mins ago

Driver Killed In Crash with Tree in Wauconda

Proctor is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on $2.5 million bond, court records show. He is due back in court Monday.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Steger
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us