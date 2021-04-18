Man Charged With DUI After Riverside Crash

A 61-year-old man is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash Thursday in suburban Riverside.

Daniel Sheehan, of LaGrange Park, was arrested after he crashed his Ford F150 into a pickup truck about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Ridgewood Road, Riverside police said.

Sheehan and the other other driver sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital, police said.

After the crash, officers allegedly observed that Sheehan’s breath smelled of alcohol and he was having a difficult time standing, police said. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests.

Officers also found that Sheehan was armed with a handgun, police said, and though he has a valid concealed-carry license, it is against the law to drive intoxicated while armed.

Sheehan was charged with driving under the influence, failing to yield while turning left, driving without insurance and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol, police said.