Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Stabbing at Loop Hotel

A man is accused of stabbing and seriously injuring another man Sunday at a hotel in the Loop.

Gregory Bell, 42, is charged with one felony count of attempted murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

Bell allegedly fought a 56-year-old man and stabbed him multiple times in the fifth-floor hallway of a hotel in the 100 block of West Randolph Street early Sunday morning, police said.

The 56-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

