Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of CTA Bus Driver

A 38-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the shooting of a CTA bus driver Saturday in the Loop, Chicago police said.

Dennis Green was arrested on a felony count of attempted murder, aggravated battery on a transit employee, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and one count of armed habitual criminal.

According to Chicago police, the driver, a 34-year-old man, was physically attacked and then shot by a suspect in the first block of East Washington Avenue at approximately 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

The driver was shot in the jaw, and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Dorval Carter Jr., president of the CTA, expressed his anger at the attack in a statement Sunday.

“This incident is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “There is no reason the men and women who serve the city should be subject to any kind of attack. These are dedicated public servants who should be able to perform their duties in a safe environment, free from this kind of violence.”

Green, who fled the scene after the attack, was placed into custody a short time later by officers, authorities stated. A weapon was recovered by officers as well, according to police.

