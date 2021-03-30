magnificent mile

Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Mag Mile Stabbing of Man Who Refused to Hand Over Change

A man is accused of stabbing another man who refused to hand over his property and spare change Sunday along the Mag Mile.

Alaxstair Reed, 39, is charged with felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

Reed allegedly approached a 52-year-old man about 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and demanded the man’s property, police said.

When the man refused, Reed allegedly demanded the man’s spare change, police said. The man refused once again and tried to walk away, but Reed allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Reed was taken into custody minutes later in the 100 block of East Superior Street, police said.

He is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

