Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Shooting at Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park

A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first degree attempted murder for a shooting Saturday evening at an indoor amusement park in suburban Villa Park, according to authorities.

Meco Norris appeared at a hearing Monday where a judge set his bond at $1 million, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Norris faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery - discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to prosecutors, Norris and the victim were at Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park Saturday evening when Norris pulled out a weapon and shot the victim three times. Following the incident, Norris fled the scene.

He was taken into custody at his home the following day, police stated.

The victim, who was shot in the chest, shoulder and elbow, was treated for his injuries at an area hospital and released the same night.

Robert Berlin, the DuPage County State's Attorney, said in a news release that Norris' alleged actions, "with multiple children literally just feet away demonstrate the most horrifying disregard for public safety" he has seen in his 30-plus year career as a prosecutor.

“While one person was physically harmed in this incident, there are hundreds of more victims, from very young children to grandparents, who will bear scars emotionally and psychologically for a long time,” Villa Park Police Chief Michael Rivas added.

Norris' arraignment has been scheduled for Dec. 17.