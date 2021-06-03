Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Toddler, Mother Shot Through Window of Chicago Apartment

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a toddler and his mother were shot through a window of their apartment in Austin on the West Side.

Michael Williams, 30, is also facing aggravated battery and felony gun charges, according to Chicago police.

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman was in a garden unit apartment in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway with her 1-year-old son when someone fired shots through a window, police said.

She was grazed by a bullet, and the boy was struck twice in the legs. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the woman was in good condition and the boy’s was stabilized, police said.

Williams was arrested about 1:20 a.m. the following day in the 7200 block of North Sharidan Road. He was due in bond court Thursday.