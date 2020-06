A man has been charged with stabbing someone repeatedly on Friday in west suburban Cicero.

Tyrell M. Howard stabbed the female victim more than 20 times about 12:15 p.m. at 5147 W. Roosevelt Road, according to a statement from Cicero police.

Bystanders were able to detain him until police arrived and took him into custody, according to police.

He is charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree murder, police said.