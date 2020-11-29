Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Firing Shots at Chicago Police Officer

A West Rogers man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing at a Chicago police officer Saturday afternoon.

Gerardo Jasso, 35, is accused of firing at an officer during a stop in the 6200 block of North Oakley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Around 3:21 p.m. officers attempted to speak with Jasso after they saw him on a public way in possession of an open can of an alcoholic beverage, according to a report of the incident.

Jasso fled the scene on foot, then pointed and fired a handgun at an officer. That officer returned fire, but no one was struck, according to authorities.

A handgun was recovered on scene and Jasso was taken into custody and charged with charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge for drinking alcohol in the public way.

Jasso is expected to appear in bond court Sunday.