Man charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder in ex-wife's stabbing death: Naperville police

A Naperville man was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his ex-wife to death during an argument, police said.

Naperville police on Sunday secured an arrest warrant for 55-year-old Zokir S. Kudratov, one day after the reported stabbing in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive. At around 9:37 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a residence for a patient not breathing and located several people inside, including a woman who had apparently been stabbed several times, authorities previously said.

Officers learned an argument ensued between Kudratov and his ex-wife, who resided at the residence but on different levels. Kudratov allegedly stabbed his ex-wife "numerous times" with a knife that was on his person, authorities said.

First responders arrived at the residence shortly after the stabbing occurred and transported the victim to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m. Kudratov was arrested and transported to the

As of Monday, the victim's name had yet to be released by the DuPage County Coroner's Office.

He was set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.