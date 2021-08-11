Man Charged in ‘Straw Purchase' of Gun Used in CPD Officers' Shooting Released on Bond

An Indiana man facing federal charges after allegedly illegally purchasing the firearm used in the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French was released on an unsecured bond after Wednesday's arraignment.

Jamel Danzy, 29, was charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws in connection to the purchase of the weapon that was used in the shooting that left French dead and her partner fighting for his life, the indictment states.

According to the indictment, Danzy purchased the weapon from a firearms dealer in Hammond, Indiana in March. He allegedly lied on forms that he signed when purchasing the weapon, affirming that the gun was for his use and that he would be its rightful owner.

Instead, Danzy is accused of giving the gun to one of the suspects in the shooting, allegedly doing so while knowing that the man was not legally allowed to purchase a firearm because of a previous felony conviction.

Danzy allegedly lied to authorities when asked about the purchase of the weapon, but then later admitted during an interview with federal agents that he had purchased the weapon with the intent of giving it to one of the men involved in the shooting.

Judge Jeffrey Gilbert ordered that Danzy be released under the condition that he will reappear in court or pay a $4,500 appearance bond. Danzy also agreed to provide a DNA sample, be supervised by pretrial services and be on "extreme good behavior" following his release.

Authorities said Danzy is also the registered owner of the vehicle that the suspects were in on the night of the shooting when the two Chicago officers were shot, one of them fatally, during a traffic stop.

Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan, who were charged in connection with the shooting of the two officers, were ordered held without bail during a hearing on Tuesday.

The Chicago Police Department announced charges against the pair Monday in connection with Saturday night's shooting that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Ella French and left her partner "fighting for his life."

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference Monday.

His brother, Eric Morgan, 19, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.

Police initially said three suspects were arrested following the shooting, which transpired after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired plates. The third person in the vehicle wasn't charged.

Eric Morgan was on probation for a Wisconsin theft conviction at the time of the shooting. During a court appearance Tuesday, his public defender said he had fled the scene prior to the shooting.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

Prosecutors alleged Eric Morgan was driving the vehicle when the officers pulled them over due to expired plates. Emonte was in the back seat at the time, prosecutors said.

Both brothers were at one point ordered out of the vehicle before Eric Morgan allegedly attempted to flee the scene, according to prosecutors. One of the three officers at the scene chased after him before hearing gunshots and rushing back.

There, prosecutors said Emonte Morgan had shot French in the back of the head and her partner multiple times. The officer then shot Emote Morgan multiple times, injuring him.

After the gunshots, Eric Morgan again tried to flee by jumping a fence, but he was held there by civilians until officers arrived, prosecutors said.

Police said the incident was largely captured on bodycam video but it remained unclear if and when that footage would be released.

Emonte Morgan, whom police allege fired the shots that killed French and wounded her partner, remains hospitalized as he is treated for his injuries.