A man charged in the stabbing of a 71-year-old woman as she walked her dog outside Chicago's Union Station this week is expected to appear in court Friday.

According to Chicago police, 25-year-old Wilson Barreno faces multiple felonies, including attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with the stabbing.

Police said 71-year-old Arlene Rado was walking her dog in the 200 block of South Canal at approximately 1:30 p.m. when a man stabbed her multiple times in the back with a sharp object.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but was quickly taken into custody.

Rado was listed in critical condition after the attack, but her husband told NBC Chicago that the sharp object missed his wife’s internal organs.

Rado called her husband after the attack, telling him she “feels very lucky to be alive.”

Alan Rado described the attack to NBC Chicago on Wednesday.

“She was just walking down the street, coming back home and an arm went around her neck from behind. He immediately started stabbing her,” Alan Rado said.

Rado said that a bystander jumped into action after the attack, taking clothes out of their suitcase to help stop the bleeding.