Man charged in stabbing of 2 Chicago hospital workers

A Hyde Park has been charged with two counts of battery in connection with a stabbing at a Chicago hospital this week.

Nathaniel Price, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon in connection with the attack which happened about 1 p.m. Monday at Provident Hospital in Bronzeville, officials said.

A 56-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both hospital employees, were stabbed with a “sharp object” at the hospital in the 500 block of East 51st Street, according to Chicago police and Cook County Health officials. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

Price was arrested less than 30 minutes later, police said. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

“This situation had the potential to be tragic, and it is thanks to the quick and decisive actions of our staff that further harm was prevented,” Erik Mikaitis, CEO of Cook County Health, said in a statement. “Incidents like this are deeply unsettling and are sadly indicative of increasing violence against health care professionals.”