Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Walgreens Clerk to Appear in Court

An 18-year-old man charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Walgreens employee during what police believe was an attempted robbery is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Sincere Williams faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of 32-year-old Olga Maria Calderon.

According to police, the fatal stabbing was the result of an attempted robbery, though no money or items were stolen from the store following the incident.

The stabbing happened around 9:35 a.m. Sunday, when Calderon was stocking shelves at the Walgreens in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

"Williams grabbed her around the neck, she tried to break away and he stabbed her multiple times," said Area Five Commander Eric Winstrom.

Williams was scheduled to appear before a judge for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Winstrom said authorities "strongly believe" Williams is involved in at least two other robberies, both of which took place on Sept. 2, including one at the same Walgreens where Calderon was stabbed.

"Not sure what set him off in this one," Winstrom said, noting that in at least one robbery "there was immediate compliance."

Walgreens said in a statement it was working with authorities on the investigation into the case.

"We are very saddened to learn of this tragic incident, and extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our team member," the statement read. "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we’re continuing to work with local authorities in their investigation. We are also making counseling and other resources available to our other store team members at this location."

The store was closed Sunday.

"A young lady, going to work, trying to raise a family, and this is an unbelievably tragic incident," said CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.