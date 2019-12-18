Man Charged in Sexual Assault of 11-Year-Old at Chicago Public Library Branch

A 25-year-old man faces charges in connection to the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl at a Chicago Public Library branch in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Damond Hampton faces three felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old, according to Chicago police.

The alleged assault happened Monday afternoon at CPL’s Walker Branch library in the 11000 block of South Hoyne Avenue, police said.

The girl was left alone by her mother in a corner room about 4 p.m. when a man seated nearby entered and sexually assaulted the girl, police said. She was taken to a hospital and her condition was stabilized.

Hampton left on foot but was arrested about an hour later in the same block where the sexual assault happened, police said. He lives a few blocks away in Morgan Park.

Police said Hampton was already banned from the library due to “his inappropriate behavior with female library patrons,” a police spokeswoman said in an email. Police could not elaborate on the previous incident.

A city officials said the incident happened in the adult section of the library and was not captured by video surveillance.

Hampton is due in court Wednesday.