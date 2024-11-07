The man suspected of shooting and killing Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez during a traffic stop earlier this week was on electronic monitoring at the time of the incident and had been previously convicted of a felony, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a press conference announcing charges Wednesday.

Darian McMillian, 23, was facing several charges, including two counts of murder, felony attempted murder, possession of a machine gun and burglary charges, officials said.

"This offender is a convicted felon who was on electronic monitoring out of Will County," Snelling said during the press conference. "Needless to say, this individual should not have been on our streets with a fully automatic weapon, a weapon used to kill Officer Martinez."

At the time of the shooting, McMillian, who had previously been convicted of a felony, was on electronic monitoring from Will County stemming from an incident where he allegedly attempted to defraud a drug and alcohol screening test, Snelling said.

"Anger doesn't describe the feeling that I feel right now when we think about the loss of this officer who was out trying to protect the city," Snelling said. "We have to channel that anger into energy that's going to keep our city safe by focusing on the violent crimes and the violent acts that are being committed throughout our city. To focus on those repeat offenders who continue to offend and continue to terrorize our city and our communities."

McMillian is expected to make his first court appearance at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to officials.

Suspect ran into apartment and cut off ankle monitor after killing Chicago cop

Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti during the press conference revealed more details about the traffic stop that led to the fatal shooting of Martinez.

Ursitti said the stop occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue, when a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with three people inside. According to Ursitti, the vehicle was blocking traffic at an intersection.

According to Ursitti, Martinez and his partner were speaking with the driver of the vehicle they noticed McMillian, who was in the front passenger seat, had reached for a bag near his feet.

Martinez and his partner gave verbal commands for McMillian to stop reaching, Ursetti said. McMillan then pulled out a fully automatic handgun equipped with a machine gun conversion device and an extended magazine. He fired in the direction of Martinez, fatally striking him.

The driver of the vehicle was also fatally struck by McMillian's gunfire, Ursitti said.

McMillian then pushed the driver out of the vehicle and jumped into the driver's seat as another officer attempted to pull McMillian away from the vehicle, Usetti said. McMillian then put the vehicle in reverse, dragging that officer, Ursitti said. The officer was later taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

According to Ursitti, the officer fired their weapon once but did not strike McMillian.

"The vehicle crashed into a parked car, coming to a stop a short distance later," Ursitti said. "McMillian fled the vehicle and entered a first-floor apartment with a woman inside."

According to Ursetti, McMillian found a knife inside the apartment and cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet. He then fled the scene, Ursetti said.

A short time later, officers located McMillian in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue, where he was taken into custody after being positively identified.

"While this does not erase the grief of Officer Martinez's family, we hope it brings a small measure of comfort knowing the person responsible for his murder will face justice," Ursitti said. "I want to thank the responding officers and detectives from the investigative response team who made sure this offender was taken into custody and would not be able to hurt anyone else."

'Our officers go out and face this type of danger every single day'

According to Snelling, Martinez was driven to a nearby hospital by other officers. He was later pronounced dead.

"Our officers go out and face this type of danger every single day," Snelling said at a press conference earlier in the week. "And this work is unpredictable. We never know what's in store for our officers when they're out there trying to keep the public safe. And just remember, in a city where our officers are not safe, its going to be hard for everyone else to be safe."

According to Snelling, Martinez, who was 26-years-old, was just shy of three years on the job. He worked in the 6th District, which includes the Gresham neighborhood and other surrounding communities.

Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez told NBC Chicago Officer Martinez was engaged to be married.

"A proud individual," Snelling said. "Very hard working."

In statement, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was "deeply heartbroken," saying "the entire city of Chicago joins me in mourning this profound loss."

"There will be justice for the officer's family," Johnson's statement read in part. "There will be justice for our city. And there will be justice for the Chicago Police Department. The whole city and I stand with the officer's family and loved ones, as well as the Chicago Police Department as they endure this tragedy."