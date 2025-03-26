A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges including first degree murder and attempted murder in connection with a violence spree in the city's Gage Park neighborhood that left two people inside an apartment dead and a woman inside a sports bar stabbed.

Robert Romo, 57, of Chicago, was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, along with counts of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. A detention hearing is set for Wednesday.

According to police, Romo is accused of fatally stabbing a 64-year-old woman and fatally shooting a 63-year-old man who were inside an apartment in the 5300 block of South Kedzie on Sunday evening. The victims were identified as 63-year-old Richard Romo and 64-year-old Rita Chavez, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Minutes after the attack, Romo relocated to a nearby sports bar where he stabbed a 44-year-old woman, police said.

The woman sustained multiple lacerations to the body and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

According to police, Romo was placed into custody a short time after the attacks. No further details were available.