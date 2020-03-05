Man Charged in Fatal Richard’s Bar Stabbing to Appear in Court

The suspect charged in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man outside Richard's Bar in Chicago late last month was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Thomas Tansey, 30, was arrested at around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of West Harrison Street and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

A warranted was issued for Tansey's arrest on Feb. 29, one week after authorities allege he stabbed Kenneth Paterimos to death outside the bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

A protest was held Tuesday evening outside a West Town bar where a young man was stabbed to death. His family and friends demand justice in a case of several twists and turns. NBC 5's Christian Farr has the latest.

Officials said Paterimos was stabbed in the arm, neck and back, and was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Tansey was arrested shortly after the stabbing, but was released after police said he claimed the stabbing was self defense.

Tansey had remained free until last week when a Cook County judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant in the case.

"The man was walking with the knife in his hand trying to get away," said one of the victims' brothers, Santiago Bueno. "Everyone was in danger at that point."

Kenneth Paterimos was killed outside a bar in River West Friday. Police have not charged the man for the attack, but told Block Club Chicago that witnesses reported seeing the man yell homophobic slurs at Paterimos.

Bueno, who was with Paterimos the night of the incident, said he held the suspect down until police arrived.

Other witnesses told police they heard homophobic slurs before a fight broke out.

Paterimos' family, outraged over crude social media posts and a lack of action from police, protested outside the bar this week.

Friends and family gathered for a fundraiser Monday afternoon at 1807 S. Allport St. in Pilsen to raise money for lawyer fees and other expenses.

Paterimos’ brothers described the young man as social, hardworking and the “glue” to their family.

“He really was all about us, our brothers together," Anthony Paterimos said. "There was nothing he wouldn’t do without calling one of us."

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Tansey was previously convicted of battery when he tried to strike a man with a handgun that he was unlawfully carrying in 2016.