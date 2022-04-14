Man Charged in Double Murder of Man, Woman in Uptown Senior Home

A man has been charged with murdering two people who were found inside an Uptown senior home on Sunday.

Ocie Banks Jr., 33, was arrested Tuesday after police identified him as the man who shot and killed Sheila Banks, 61, and Ocie Banks Sr., 79, Chicago police said.

The pair were found in a third-floor apartment bedroom after officers conducted a well-being check at the Wilson Yard senior home, 1032 W. Montrose Ave.

Sheila Banks had a gunshot wound to the side of the head, while Ocie Banks Sr. had trauma to his face and several gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

The apartment, which was rented to Sheila Banks, was locked when police arrived, according to a statement from the building’s management company, Holsten Management. There was no sign of forced entry, the company said.

The victims were reportedly a separated couple.

Ocie Banks Jr. was expected to appear in court later Thursday.