Man charged in disturbing crime outside Michael Jackson's childhood home in Indiana

It was a heart-stopping crime that took place outside Michael Jackson's childhood in Gary, Indiana.

A 16-year-old girl and her father told Gary police they dropped by the home Friday to take photos when a man approached with a gun, demanded money, kidnapped them and assaulted the girl.

Oasia Barnes, 69, has been charged with 17 felonies, including Level 1 felony rape.

"That it happened in broad daylight is really sad," said Antoine Morland, who lives across the street.

The victim's father told detectives he was taking pictures at the tourist attraction at 2300 Jackson Street, when Barnes approached and pointed a gun toward his daughter's ribs and demanded money.

The man said he gave Barnes about $300.

When Barnes told him he needed a ride, the father said he could take their vehicle. According to the affidavit, Barnes said he wanted to have sex with the "pretty" girl. He threatened to kill her if they didn't get in the car.

The girl's father told police he felt he had no choice.

In the car, the man said Barnes repeatedly threatened to shoot them both, according to the affidavit. He directed the man to an alley behind an abandoned home.

He said Barnes got out of the car with his daughter.

The father said he thought about running over Barnes but didn't want to hit his daughter. The man said he ran to a home and called 911.

Police later found the girl sitting with Barnes on a basement stairwell on the 2200 block of Washington Street.

Chuck Hughes, president of the Gary Chamber of Commerce, called the crime disappointing and shocking. He said what happened at the home is not the norm.

"There has never been an incident ... not even remotely similar to that happening at that home," said Hughes. "That incident has alerted the community – authorities and administration. … Knowing the city, they are going to be proactive."

Mayor Eddie Melton said he is "devastated by this horrific act and my heart goes out to the victim and their family.

"As mayor, my primary goal is to make Gary a safe place for all," Melton said. "This isolated incident does not reflect who we are as a community. I want to commend the citizens for their vigilance. Thanks to their help, law enforcement was able to locate the victim in less than six hours. I thank the Gary Police Department for their swift response and their collaboration with other law enforcement agencies on solving this case. We will continue to support our law enforcement officials as they work towards prosecuting this perpetrator."

Police Chief Derrick Cannon said he is "proud of the responsiveness shown by the Gary Police Department, who worked closely with the FBI and Lake County Sheriff's Office to rapidly locate and arrest this depraved criminal using surveillance technology in less than six hours."

"I also commend the members of the public who answered the call to help find the missing victim and bring them to safety," Chief Cannon said. "This is what coming together as a community looks like. The charges should send a clear message. In Gary, if you engage in criminal activity, we will take every legal measure to ensure you face the maximum penalty under the law."

Barnes is being held without bond. His next court date is Aug. 21.