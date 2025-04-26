Man charged in death of CFD firefighter ‘placed first responders in danger': Judge

The man charged with murder and arson in the death of Chicago Fire Department Capt. David Meyer “placed everyone in the area in danger that night,” a judge said Saturday during the suspect’s detention hearing in a courtroom packed with Meyer’s fellow firefighters.

Charles K. Green, who lives near the fire scene in the 5400 block of West Potomac Avenue, faces murder and aggravated arson charges, Chicago police said. He was ordered held at a detention hearing Saturday by Judge Antara Nath Rivera.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“What I have before me is a random event,” Rivera said. “It could have spread. ... [But] the defendant placed first responders in danger, which led to the demise of Captain Meyer. ... [Green] placed everyone in the area in danger that night.”

More than half the people in the courtroom were Chicago Fire Department firefighters and paramedics, along with Meyer’s family members, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

Video footage captured Green walking down an alley that connected his residence to where the fire occurred around 3:28 a.m., disappearing for less than a minute, and then reappearing and walking away as flickering lights indicative of a fire begin to appear seconds later, prosecutors said. About half an hour later, Chicago firefighters responded to the scene.

While fighting the fire, Meyer entered the garage when the roof collapsed on him, reigniting the fire, prosecutors said as at least one firefighter’s head fell into his hands in the back of the courtroom. Meyer was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

When Green was arrested later the same day, police recovered lighters, lighter fluid, burnt paper and the clothes Green had been captured on camera wearing — which preliminary tests showed had accelerants still on them — though he denied involvement in the fire at the time, according to prosecutors. The Office of Fire Investigation, assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the fire was from ignition of contents in a trash bin “by human action.”

Prosecutors did not give a motive in the arson.

He, as well as a gas station clerk who works where he stopped after allegedly sparking the blaze and his girlfriend, identified Green in surveillance video. Public defender Jaclyn McAllister said the defense had not received any of the videos mentioned by the prosecution.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Green had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a March retail theft, in addition to five prior felonies for and eight prior failures to appear, according to prosecutors. He will appear in court for the retail theft April 28, a day before he is set to appear in court again on the arson and murder charges.

After the hearing, Patrick Cleary, president of the Chicago Firefighters Union, said Green’s history and the evidence showed why he should be detained. He said he had spoken to Meyer’s family at the hospital, who were “broken up” about their loss.

“We’re a brotherhood and a sisterhood, we support our families,” Cleary said. “They lost a father and a husband, it’s horrendous. ... Inherently, the work we do is dangerous.”

A wake will be held for Meyer Monday at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. A private family visitation will be 1-3 p.m., and a public visitation will follow from 3-8 p.m., according to the fire department.

On Tuesday, a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8305 N. Harlem Ave. in Niles.