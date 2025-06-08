Man charged in connection to accidental shooting death of CPD officer

An Illinois man has been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of Chicago police officer Krystal Rivera Thursday evening in the city's East Chatham neighborhood, police said.
According to authorities, 25-year-old Adrian Rucker of Freeport was identified as the man who confronted officers with a rifle inside a building in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue.
Police said during this encounter, a fellow Chicago police officer discharged their weapon, fatally striking Officer Rivera. Rucker then fled the scene before being apprehended a short time later.
According to authorities, Rucker faces the following charges:
- One felony count of armed violence
- One felony count of possession of a firearm while ineligible
- One felony count of possession of a fraudulent ID card
- One felony count of possession of controlled substance
- Six counts - issuances of warrant
Rucker is slated to appear in court Sunday for a detention hearing, police said.
There was no further information available.
