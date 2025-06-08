Chatham

Man charged in connection to accidental shooting death of CPD officer

Adrian Rucker, of Freeport, faces four felony charges in connection to the incident

By NBC Chicago Staff

A white and blue Chicago police car is pictured at night, with its blue lights illuminated.
Joe Amigleo/NBC Chicago

An Illinois man has been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of Chicago police officer Krystal Rivera Thursday evening in the city's East Chatham neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Adrian Rucker of Freeport was identified as the man who confronted officers with a rifle inside a building in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Los Angeles 12 hours ago

Trump sending National Guard to LA in response to anti-ICE protests

MLS 11 hours ago

Watch: Baby runs onto field of Chicago Fire-D.C. United game

Police said during this encounter, a fellow Chicago police officer discharged their weapon, fatally striking Officer Rivera. Rucker then fled the scene before being apprehended a short time later.

According to authorities, Rucker faces the following charges:

  • One felony count of armed violence
  • One felony count of possession of a firearm while ineligible
  • One felony count of possession of a fraudulent ID card
  • One felony count of possession of controlled substance
  • Six counts - issuances of warrant

Rucker is slated to appear in court Sunday for a detention hearing, police said.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chatham
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us