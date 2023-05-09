United States Postal Service

Man Charged in Armed Robbery of Postal Worker in West Ridge

United States Post Office, Mail delivery trucks, Roseville, Minnesota.
Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with the March robbery of a postal worker in West Ridge, officials said.

Deandre Davis, 22, was charged with felony armed robbery after an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department.

On March 20, Davis allegedly robbed a postal worker in the 6400 block of North Hoyne Avenue in West Ridge.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

United States Postal Service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us