Man Charged in Armed Robbery of Postal Worker in West Ridge

A man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with the March robbery of a postal worker in West Ridge, officials said.
Deandre Davis, 22, was charged with felony armed robbery after an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department.
On March 20, Davis allegedly robbed a postal worker in the 6400 block of North Hoyne Avenue in West Ridge.
