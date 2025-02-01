Man charged in 2024 fatal shooting of 2 CPS high school students in Loop

A Pullman man has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two Chicago Public Schools students a year ago in the Loop.

Tommie Coleman, 22, was arrested Wednesday and is accused of being one of the people who fatally shot Robert Boston, 16, and Monterio Williams, 17, around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2024. The shooting occurred in the first block of North Wabash Avenue, a couple blocks from Millennium Park.

The teens were students at Innovations High School, a charter school at 17 N. State St.

Police said a dark-colored sedan and an SUV pulled up to a crowd, and masked gunmen got out and opened fire. Four of the attackers fled in a vehicle and two other people took off on foot.

The attackers allegedly confronted six students who were leaving Innovations.

Coleman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

At the time of the shooting, community activist Andrew Holmes said both teens and their families all knew each other. Monterio was killed two weeks before his 18th birthday; he had plans to attend trade school after graduation, Holmes said.

Innovations is an alternative school that aims to re-enroll and re-engage children who may have dropped out or faced trouble in traditional schools.