Man Charged After Trying to Solicit Underage ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant: Police

A Portage Park man was arrested Wednesday and charged with violating his sex offender registration after attempting to solicit an underage former "America's Got Talent" contestant on social media.

George Sherman, 59, was taken into custody about 10:50 a.m. after officers learned he failed to disclose information to the registration unit, Chicago police said.

He attempted to solicit an unidentified minor who was previously a contestant on the television show "America's Got Talent," Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

Sherman was previously convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 17-year-old when he was 47, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.